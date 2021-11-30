Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 105,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,770,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.18. 11,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,506. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

