Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 3,500 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total value of $8,317,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,389 shares of company stock worth $39,598,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.24. 547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,337. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.