Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 27.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,983,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,556,000 after purchasing an additional 859,559 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cameco by 214.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.26. 52,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,138. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0649 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.