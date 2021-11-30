Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 64.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 87,125 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 34.8% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVCO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.90. 111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.35 and a 200 day moving average of $241.51. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.85 and a 12-month high of $315.86. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

