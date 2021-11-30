Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $123.08. The company had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.