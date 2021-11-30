Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after acquiring an additional 182,910 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after acquiring an additional 139,921 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 869,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $411,258,000 after acquiring an additional 137,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.02 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

