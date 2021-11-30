Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.81. 77,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.