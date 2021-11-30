Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases 300 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.51. 1,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,944. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14.

