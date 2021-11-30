Capital Planning LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

VUG opened at $319.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.40 and its 200 day moving average is $296.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

