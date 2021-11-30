Pacific Financial Group Inc. Acquires 353 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

AGZ stock opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.51. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

