Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $2,912.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,505. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,854.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,684.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.