Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 217,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

