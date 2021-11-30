Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,170,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 788,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 540,650 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05.

