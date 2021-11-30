Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lifted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $194.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

