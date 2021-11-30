Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Broadcom stock opened at $564.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.74 and a 12 month high of $577.21. The company has a market capitalization of $232.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

