First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.70.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $357.22 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $364.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

