Public Mint Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $181,718.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00036338 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 104.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,154,833 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.