TwoKeyEconomy Reaches Market Capitalization of $985,717.16 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00235434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00088639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011589 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

