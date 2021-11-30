Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 650,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Dorman Products by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,346 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.61. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,747. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $86.22 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

