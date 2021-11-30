Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 650,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Dorman Products by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,346 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.61. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,747. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $86.22 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.