imbrex Price Reaches $0.0124 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00235434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00088639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011589 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars.

