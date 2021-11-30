Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $3.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PROG traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,484,789. Progenity has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progenity will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

