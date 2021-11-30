Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,444 shares of company stock worth $9,646,205. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. 5,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

