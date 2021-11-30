Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 18.1% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 9,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $203.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

