Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 457,720 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 457,720 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

