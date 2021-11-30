Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after buying an additional 224,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,805 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.07 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

