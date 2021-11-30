First Bank & Trust Has $1.85 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $694.66 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.13 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.86. The company has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,704 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

