First Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $203.47 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

