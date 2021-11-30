Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 24,085 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,085 shares during the period. Douglas Dynamics comprises approximately 2.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 2.78% of Douglas Dynamics worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 51,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $931.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

