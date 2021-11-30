Next Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after buying an additional 1,285,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.50. 5,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.