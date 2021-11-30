Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.02. 1,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.16. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.24.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.