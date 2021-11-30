Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Acquires 36,079 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 36,079 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for 3.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,349,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after buying an additional 1,253,906 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,787,000 after buying an additional 822,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 947,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after buying an additional 755,502 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,853. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.