Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 2.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.3% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 66,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NVS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,245. The stock has a market cap of $180.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.97 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.