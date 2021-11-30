Next Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,365 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 449,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,758,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 169,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 214,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,943,210. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

