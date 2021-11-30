Next Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.08. 14,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.