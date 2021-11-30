Eii Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Eii Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Welltower comprises approximately 2.9% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

