RMR Wealth Builders Sells 2,751 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

