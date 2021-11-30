Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

