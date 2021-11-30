Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 8,625 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 156.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.