Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,818 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Jabil worth $58,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 152,067 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Jabil by 124,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 1,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.64. 5,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,227 shares of company stock worth $6,830,527 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

