Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPSAF remained flat at $$200.00 during trading on Tuesday. Sopra Steria Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.91.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

