Asset Management Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.1% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. 98,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,097,547. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

