Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Position Trimmed by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,423 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises about 3.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.00% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $38,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

