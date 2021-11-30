Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Bought by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,050 shares during the period. Upland Software makes up approximately 2.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Upland Software were worth $27,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 27.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 9.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,637 shares of company stock valued at $703,472. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. 2,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,778. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $599.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.64, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

