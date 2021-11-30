FUTURAX (FTXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $144.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $22,502.84 and $144.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.51 or 0.00348257 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013990 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001334 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.52 or 0.01177585 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

