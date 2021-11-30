AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Price Tops $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

AFEN Blockchain (CURRENCY:AFEN) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. AFEN Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00065576 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00071913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00094292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.84 or 0.07976064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,450.21 or 0.99534345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About AFEN Blockchain

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

