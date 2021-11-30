Raze Network Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and $1.82 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00065576 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00071913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00094292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.84 or 0.07976064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,450.21 or 0.99534345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,490,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

