Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.250 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,367. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

