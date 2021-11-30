Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.250 EPS.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.15.
Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,367. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
