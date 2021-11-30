Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $128.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Truist boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,867,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.92. 8,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,852. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.63.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.