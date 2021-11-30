Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $21.13

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Infosys stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 63,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,620. Infosys has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

