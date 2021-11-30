Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $21.13

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
Infosys stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 63,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,620. Infosys has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
