Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Tops $0.0662 on Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $181,334.33 and approximately $618.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 110.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.